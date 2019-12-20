Kiara Advani's handbag worth Rs 2 Lakh doesn't even have a zip!

Even though Kiara Advani started off on a flop note with her debut film, she rose up like a phoenix from the ashes, and is headlining with her acting skills and sartorial choices. Kiara’s last film Kabir Singh, invited all kinds of criticism, but fared well on the box office. That being said, she also made a lot of money, and her accessories are a proof of the same.

Kiara, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, was spotted at the private airport vicinity by the paparazzi. While the Lust Stories actress decided to keep it casual, it was her giant tote bag that grabbed attention.