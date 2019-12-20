Kiara Advani's handbag worth Rs 2 Lakh doesn't even have a zip!

Even though Kiara Advani started off on a flop note with her debut film, she rose up like a phoenix from the ashes, and is headlining with her acting skills and sartorial choices. Kiara’s last film Kabir Singh, invited all kinds of criticism, but fared well on the box office. That being said, she also made a lot of money, and her accessories are a proof of the same.
Kiara, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, was spotted at the private airport vicinity by the paparazzi. While the Lust Stories actress decided to keep it casual, it was her giant tote bag that grabbed attention.
Kiara carried a Valentino shopper bag worth more than Rs 2 lakh. But what does one look for in a bag while going out with it? A zip. A crucial item that was missing in Kiara’s bag. Imagine being careful with your belongings that have a ninety percent chance of falling out.
On work front, Kiara has her kitty filled with several projects. She will be seen in Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, which will be released on December 27.
Furthermore, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Student of the Year 2 fame Aditya Seal. The film revolves around a young woman’s misadventure with dating apps.
Apart from this, Kiara will be also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.
