Kiara Advani Visits Wagah Border, Poses With Indian Flag Ahead Of Independence Day; Videos Go Viral

Actress Kiara Advani never fails to surprise her fans and followers. Ahead of Independence Day 2023, the actress spent time with Indian soldiers at Wagah Border and took part in the retreat parade. Several videos of the actress from Amritsar are doing the rounds on social media.

While Kiara did not share any images or clips on social media, her fan pages on Instagram give a glimpse of the actress at Wagah Border on Monday (August 7). The actress was spotted wearing a casual off-white and beige outfit.

In another video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, she is seen posing with the tricolour at Attari border.

Check out the now-viral photos and videos of Kiara here:

Kiara recently returned from Italy after enjoying her exotic birthday vacation with actor-husband Siddharth Malhotra. She then jetted off to Amritsar. On Sunday, Kiara took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of Amritsari kulcha. The platter also featured chole, aloo ki sabji and boondi raita.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha in which she featured opposite Kartik Aaryan. She garnered positive reviews for her performance in the film.

The actress will next be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. Directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, the film also stars actors Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Anjali and others.

Ram Charan and Kiara earlier starred together in the 2019 Telugu hit Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

