Kiara Advani Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans On Completing 9 Years In Bollywood: 'Thanks For Having My Back'

Actress Kiara Advani completed nine years in the Hindi film industry on Tuesday (June 13). She made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly, which hit the screens in 2014. On the special occasion, Kiara shared a photo of a hand-written note for her fans and well-wishers.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress penned a heartfelt note and said that she feels her journey has 'just begun'.

Kiara pens a special note for fans

Thanking her well wishers, Kiara wrote, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love through these 9 years... This journey would not be the same without each one of you. I am grateful that I got the chance to be a part of your family and lives. Thank you for having my back through all my ups and downs and making me the person and actor I am today."

The actress added, "9 years and it feels like it's only just begun. With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes I look forward to the journey ahead together, to entertain and give you all the happiness I can through my work... to continue to learn and grow with you by my side. With Love, always, Your Ki."

She also added hearts and "I love my job" stickers with the note.