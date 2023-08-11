Kiara Advani On Pay Parity in Bollywood: 'I Am Happy With The Way I Am Valued'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was recently honoured as the IAA (International Advertising Association) Brand Endorser of the Year in the female category for her ability to connect with audiences and effectively promote brands. Actor Ajay Devgn received the same honour in the male category. The event took place on August 9 in Mumbai.

During the event, Kiara opened up about pay parity in the Hindi film industry.

When asked if she's beginning to find parity with the roles she is being offered or the salaries she makes, Kiara stated, "This is a very large debate. It's world over and in every field. If I strictly have to stick to the ad world, I feel it's changing there. I think it's important to value yourself. It's important to not be deluded, know where you stand and what you bring to the table. I would not want to compare myself to what my male or female counterpart is receiving."

The 31-year-old actress added, "If I feel this is my worth, then I would like to associate myself with people who see the same. I am growing and I am happy with the way I am valued. I would stick to that. It is important to see how you are growing and from where you've come. That's how I look at it."

After being honoured at the ceremony, Kiara took to her Instagram account and recalled facing the camera for the first time as an eight-month-old baby.

Kiara shared a picture in which she is seen posing with the award. The actress wrote, "The first time I faced a camera was as an 8 month old baby for a brand shoot. From getting my college degree in advertising to now being honoured with the prestigious 'Brand Endorser of the Year' award it truly feels like life has come full circle 🏆🧿Thank you to the International Advertising Association for this recognition, extremely grateful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, it is reported that Kiara has been approached to play the negative role in Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3. However, nothing has been confirmed officially yet.

She will also be seen opposite Ram Charan in the movie Game Changer.

