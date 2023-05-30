 Kiara Advani gifts herself swanky new Mercedes Maybach car worth whopping ₹3 crore
Ahead of the release of her next film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kiara was seen driving around in the city in her swanky new set of wheels.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Kiara Advani with her new car | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. While on the personal front, she has married the love of her life, actor Sidharth Malhotra, earlier this year, on the film front, she has her hands full with numerous projects awaiting their release in theatres.

Amid her busy schedule, the actress recently decided to take a break as she was seen jetting off to Japan with husband Sidharth for a quick vacation.

And after returning from Japan, the actress has treated herself once again, this time with a swanky new car.

In Pics: Kiara Advani buys uber-luxurious car worth nearly ₹3 crore
Kiara buys luxury car worth Rs 3 crore

Ahead of the release of her next film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kiara was seen driving around in the city in her swanky new set of wheels.

She recently got herself a brand new Mercedes Maybach S580 4Matic, and a little digging tells us that the car was registered under her real name, Alia Jagdip Advani on May 26, 2023.

The luxury car is priced at whopping Rs 3 crore in Mumbai, and the actress was seen flaunting it on the streets of the city as she arrived to dub for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' at a studio.

Kiara looked radiant in a striped, colourful co-ord set and she greeted the paps with her usual bright smile.

Watch Naseeb Se Song: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani romance in snow-clad mountains in Satyaprem Ki...
Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kiara will reunite with her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kartik Aaryan for her next, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The romantic saga, shot in the majestic valley of Kashmir, will release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

The actress seems to have a Midas touch as she has been delivering back to back hits at the box office. She owned 2022 with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'JugJugg Jeeyo' in theatres, and 'Govinda Naam Mera' on OTT.

Kiara will also be seen sharing the screen with 'RRR' star Ram Charan in the pan-India film, 'Game Changer'.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani blush non-stop as paps call them ‘bhaiya bhabhi’ (WATCH)




