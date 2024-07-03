'Kiara Advani Did Black Magic On Sidharth Malhotra': Actor's Fan Makes SHOCKING Claims After Getting Duped Of ₹50 Lakh

Recently, Minoo Vasudevan, a loyal fan of actor Sidharth Malhotra from the USA, shared that she was scammed by a fan page of Malhotra, losing Rs 50 lakh. She also added that the fan accused his wife, actor Kiara Advani, of doing 'black magic' on him.

The tweet read, "Dear @sidmalhotra & all Sidians, My name is Minoo Vasudevan from USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates. Between October 2023 to December 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between October 18th-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in UK, Maariya. Disclaimer: Some chats & evidence during this time have been deleted. However, I have crucial ones as evidence."



Minoo posted a series of tweets detailing the incident and said that Advani forced Sidharth to marry her by threatening to kill his family. "She exploited him physically, sexually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him," read the tweet.

Minoo shared screenshots and wrote that she paid the fan page weekly charges to speak to Sidharth after the fan claimed that the actor's life was in danger.

"Furthermore, she & the Dharma crew took full control of his bank account by threatening to kill his family if he didn't give them his bank password & signed chequebooks. Aliza asked me to help her 'save Sid'. I obliged, and Aliza introduced me to Sid's fake PR team member, Deepak Dubey (@magical_master_of_mumbai). He, in turn, introduced me to an informer on Kiara's team, Radhika (@sidharthdefender). They would tell me inside info on Sid & Kiara's every move," wrote Minoo.

Sidharth and Kiara are yet to react to the claims.