Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Khushalii Kumar looked visibly distressed and upset after the shoot of her upcoming film, Dulhaniyan Le Aayegi was disrupted in Bareilly due to an out-of-control mob. Locals reportedly stormed inside the sets and the actress had to be rescued by the police present at the spot.

A video of the actress looking upset has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen surrounded by scores of cops who escorted her to her vanity van safely, while keeping locals a bay.

As per reports, during the shoot of her film, Khushalii was brutally mobbed to the extent that the makers had to seek the help of police and halt the shoot.

Khushalii is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

On the work front, Khushalii was last seen in the film, Ghudchadi, which released on Jio Cinema earlier this year. The film also starred Parth Samthaan, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

On October 11, Khushalii announced the commencement of the shoot of Dulhaniyan Le Aayegi. Sharing pictures from the sets of the film, she wrote, "A beautiful marriage is every girl’s dream and every father’s desire… but this wedding drama is crazier as it can get."

The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Piyush Mishra in pivotal roles.

For those unversed, Khushalii is the daughter of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, and sister of T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and singer Tulsi Kumar.

She marked her acting debut in 2022 with R Madhavan's Dhokha: Round D Corner.