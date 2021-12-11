'Khuda Haafiz' actress Shivaleeka Oberoi to shoot her first Punjabi music video with Gautam Gulati

Bollywood actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to shoot for a music video with actor Gautam Gulati.

It is learnt that Shivaleeka and Gautam will shoot for a Punjabi song. However, other details of the song are not known yet.

Shivaleeka had earlier featured in a music video titled 'Saiyyonee' with 'Bigg Boss' fame Asim Riaz. She was also seen in the song 'Soulmate' by Akull and Aastha Gill.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shivaleeka, who made her debut with the romantic thriller 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' in 2019, was last seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal in 'Khuda Haafiz'.

She will next be seen in the film's sequel titled 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II'. The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir.

On the other hand, Gautam was last seen on the big screens earlier this year in Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

He has done several other music videos as well in the past, including 'Teddy Bear' and 'Besharam Bewaffa' with Divya Khosla Kumar.

