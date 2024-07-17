'Khiladi For A Reason': Video Of Akshay Kumar Saving Artist Who Fainted Mid-Air During Shoot Goes Viral; Netizens React

A video of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar saving an artist who fainted mid-air during the shoot of Kapil Sharma's show has gone viral on social media platforms. The throwback video is being widely circulated and netizens are lauding him for his presence of mind.

In the said video, comedian Ali Asgar is dressed up as 'Dadi'. He is suspended from the rooftop with cable ties, accompanied by another artist. The duo was performing an act mid-air, however, the person with Ali fainted in between their act and couldn't balance himself. Reportedly, the artist has been identified as actor-comedian and host Paritosh.

Ali tried to get hold of him, however, he couldn't do much as he was also suspended from the cable. Within a couple of seconds, Akshay rushed towards Paritosh and rescued him.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

#AkshayKumar𓃵 cares about every life.

In Kapil Sharma show see how he saved a life.

A common man like us was ruling Bollywood few years back but whole Bollywood started doing conspiracy against him.

He will bounce back soon.#Sarfirapic.twitter.com/1FpWNQVI3a — Vinay Prabhakar (@akkivinaya) July 16, 2024

Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, "Akshay Kumar saved at the right time, otherwise anything could have happened."

"Real life Khiladi Kumar," another user called him.

"Presence of mind and bravery along with athletism," commented another user.

A section of social media users also criticised the makers for risking the lives of the artists by asking them to perform such stunts. "Untrained people shouldn’t be doing a show without proper safety crew , they just got lucky with Akshay who knows a thing or two and pitched in- not everytime you can bank on miracles," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay’s latest film Sarfira hit the theatres on Friday. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal.

He will next be seen in films like Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Sky Force and others.