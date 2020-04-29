Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Office Office: Old TV shows not just about nostalgia in lockdown

New Delhi: Pressing the rewind button to shows that were wholesome, fun and told their stories sans artifice is perhaps the best antidote to the stresses of today when the country is locked in to stave off a pandemic, say some of those who rang in the golden age of TV in the 1980s and 1990s.

Shows such as "Khichdi", "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", "Buniyaad" and "Office Office" are about nostalgia, of course, but are also helping the younger generation discover a gentler India.

The lockdown, which began on March 25 and is set to go on till at least May 3, has led to production shutdowns and a freeze on fresh episodes of current TV shows, forcing channels to dig into their archives to bring back old favourites, including the first major TV retelling of the epics, "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat", that have been remade several times since.

And it couldn't be timed better, said old-timers like filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, writer-director Aatish Kapadia and actors Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Kapadia, writer-director of "Khichdi" and co-producer of "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai", said the progressive values of the two shows, both revolving around Gujarati families, make them relevant even today. "Khichdi" is a good natured look at a madcap joint family whose members want to sell their mansion and go their separate ways but stay put because of the patriarch. "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" revolves around a south Bombay affluent Gujarati family whose members are often at odds with each other.

"These shows have been a part of many generations. So people get a lot of hope, joy, and laughter. Their return is also giving the audience freedom from the current crop of shows which glorify a regressive mindset," Kapadia said.

"After watching 'Sarabhai' or 'Khichdi' with family, people will not feel that something wrong has entered our drawing room. Apart from the comedy and values, they also like the inherent innocence and fun of these shows," he added.

The "Sarabhai" trio — Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sumeet Raghavan — said they are enjoying revisiting the show in these worrying times.

Laughter is the best medicine, Satish Shah said. Ratna Pathak Shah, who plays Maya Sarabhai, said the shows remind people of happier, simpler, and more innocent times.

Asserting that she is not "too much of a fan of nostalgia", the veteran actor said, "But I'm very curious to find what the younger generation is going to say about these programmes. The old and young people who have seen and loved it will enjoy them all over again, I guess. I'm looking forward to hearing some opinions and meanwhile, I'm enjoying 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'."