Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Archana Vijaya Puri welcomes baby boy

Archana Vijaya Puri | Instagram

TV presenter Archana Vijaya Puri and her husband Dheeraj Puri are now parents to a baby boy. On Thursday, Archana took to Instagram and shared the happy news, revealing that the couple has named their son "Avaan".

"Everything they tell you about how your life changes is absolutely true, what no one can truly explain in words to you is how your heart is so full, it is ready to explode, you have to have experienced it for yourself to truly understand it. 2022, you have truly taught me what the purest form of love is just before ending, so I can only thank you for it .Welcome to this world Avaan, thank you for choosing us to be your parents," she wrote.

As soon as Archana dropped the good news, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple. "Congratulations," actor Sagarika Ghatge commented.

"Sending you and darling avaan big love and protection," actor Ridhi Dogra commented.

Archana announced her pregnancy in August 2022."No fancy shoot ( yet! ) .... Just my baby (to be) and me hanging out in my closet ! Excited about the new adventure that awaits ! Taking a short break from work after nearly two decades (19 years to be precise !!!!!) to make sure the little one is safe ! Mommy and daddy already love you beyond anything we know, and can't wait ! I have so much to share about this journey that is beautiful, trying, and hilarious, my favourite kind, but not sure how to, will try to as we go along," she wrote.

Archana is best known for hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL). She had also participated in the sixth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.