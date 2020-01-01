'Khaali Peeli': Ishaan Khatter shares first glimpse from his upcoming movie

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who is working opposite Ananya Panday in the upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli', shared a still from the flick on his social media handle on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the picture, in which he looks seemingly calm on the driver seat of the taxi looking in the rear-view mirror, while Ananya is seated in the passenger seat at the back, visibly looking worried.

Ishaan kept the caption simple with a hashtag on the film's name.