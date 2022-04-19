'KGF' star Yash reveals he would like to make his Bollywood debut opposite THIS actress

In an interesting video that recently surfaced online, 'KGF' star Yash talks about Deepika Padukone. In the clip, the superstar mentions how, if given the opportunity to make his Hindi Cinema debut, he would like to star opposite Deepika.

Reigning at the numero uno position in Bollywood, Deepika is already working with Pan India star Prabhas on Project K and it would be interesting to witness her pairing with Yash.

While there’s no doubting that the film would be a commercial record breaker and reel in positive reviews, given that both superstars are terrific actors with unparalleled screen presence, we are hoping some filmmakers will make this a possibility soon.

Deepika has an exciting lineup ahead which also includes 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and the official Hindi remake of 'The Intern' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

If that wasn’t all, in a special rendition of the 'Mahabharata' from Draupadi’s point of view, Deepika steps into Draupadi’s shoes for this magnum opus that’s in the pipeline.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:26 PM IST