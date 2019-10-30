KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit welcome a baby boy

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are currently rejoicing the arrival of their baby boy. Radhika Pandit and Yash have welcomed a baby boy after 10 months of their first child.
Radhika Pandit gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Bangalore. As per the reports, the mother and child are both in a healthy state. The official announcement is still not out yet.
Kannada star rose to fame after KGF Chapter 1. The actor and his family are on cloud nine celebrating the arrival of the new baby.
Yash and Radhika have a 10 months old daughter Ayra who’s one of the most loved kids on Instagram. This adorable munchkin’s videos and pictures have a separate fan base.
Yash and Radhika welcomed Ayra on the 2nd December last year. The paren5ts often share adorable pictures and videos of their cutie.
On Diwali Yash shared a cute family video on Instagram. He captioned the video ''It's our lil one's first Deepavali.. it couldn't get anymore special. HAPPY DEEPAVALI from us to you all.. oh and Ayra had something special to say too.. u got it? 😉 Have a safe and blessed one 🙏''
The KGF fame Yash, in an interview had said he will only post a picture of the second child after five months of his birth, just like he did of Arya. Well, the official statement is still pending but this isn’t stoping the fans from celebrating the good news. Yash’s fans are already congratulating him and Radhika.
On the work front, as mentioned before, Yash will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2, which mark his return as Rocky Bhai on the big screen. The film will also star Srinidhi Shetty as Reena along with some other cast from KGF Chapter 1. It is being said that a few additions has been made in this sequel which also includes Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is expected to release next year.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)