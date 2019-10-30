KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit welcome a baby boy

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are currently rejoicing the arrival of their baby boy. Radhika Pandit and Yash have welcomed a baby boy after 10 months of their first child.

Radhika Pandit gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Bangalore. As per the reports, the mother and child are both in a healthy state. The official announcement is still not out yet.

Kannada star rose to fame after KGF Chapter 1. The actor and his family are on cloud nine celebrating the arrival of the new baby.

Yash and Radhika have a 10 months old daughter Ayra who’s one of the most loved kids on Instagram. This adorable munchkin’s videos and pictures have a separate fan base.

Yash and Radhika welcomed Ayra on the 2nd December last year. The paren5ts often share adorable pictures and videos of their cutie.

On Diwali Yash shared a cute family video on Instagram. He captioned the video ''It's our lil one's first Deepavali.. it couldn't get anymore special. HAPPY DEEPAVALI from us to you all.. oh and Ayra had something special to say too.. u got it? 😉 Have a safe and blessed one 🙏''