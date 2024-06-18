Ketan Mehta Remarks On The Limited International Appeal Of Indian Content At 18th MIFF

Festival Director Prithul Kumar with the filmmaker Ketan Mehta |

The fourth day of the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) featured an engaging panel discussion with renowned personalities including filmmaker Ketan Mehta, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Vaibhav Kumareshwar, and filmmaker Mohammad Kherandish, moderated by Munjal Shroff, an animation filmmaker.

The panelists shed light on various facets of the animation film industry and highlighted key challenges it faces. Ketan Mehta remarked on the limited international appeal of domestically created content, calling it a “vicious circle” plaguing the industry.

“When you are creating specifically for the domestic market it has very little resonance outside the country and that is the problem, a vicious circle we are caught in.” said filmmaker Ketan Mehta when speaking about the travelability of content outside the domestic markets.

Talking about the need for a global mindset, Mehta added saying “There are two constraints as far as I can see, we haven’t cultivated a global mindset and we haven’t triggered a global ambition…. Creatively there is nothing wrong with us, we are the most creative civilization the world has seen.”

He also highlighted the high cost of money and the lack of a sustainable distribution network for such content.

Speaking at the engaging panel discussion actor-producer Jackyy Bhagnani emphasised on the differentiation of content today, with theatrical and OTT cum broadcast content being bifurcated and the sort of content being made to cater to each medium.

Through the course of the discussion filmmaker Mohammad Kherandish also provided examples on the way Iranian content has managed to create an impact globally.

Ongoing MIFF takes will take place till the 21st of June, with special screenings being organised in Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and Delhi to make the festival more accessible to audiences across the country.