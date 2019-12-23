Kerala: TV star Jagee John found dead at home

Kerala TV star Jagee John was found dead at her home on Monday. Peroorkada police said that the celebrity chef and model was found dead in the kitchen of her flat which is located in Kuravankonam, Thiruvananthapuram. However, the cause of death is yet to be known.

The News Minute reported that Jagee John was living with her mother in the flat.

The TV star was quite active on Facebook and Instagram. According to her Facebook, she had a cookery show Jagee’s Cookbook on Rosebowl channel. She also hosted 'Cocktail' on Kaumadi Channel and, 'Little cooks' on Kochu TV and 'Celebration Chef' on Surya TV.

She last posted a video on Instagram 2-days ago where she is seen dancing in Christmas-themed costume.