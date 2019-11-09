KBC row: Big B apologises

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to apologise after his popular quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” addressed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji without the due honorific.

On November 6, one of the questions asked on season 11 of KBC to a contestant named Shaheda Chandran was — Which of these rulers was a contemporary of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb? The four options were Maharana Pratap, Rana Sangha, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Shivaji. This sparked a debate on the social media and a section of people said that it had hurt their sentiments as the Maratha warrior was disrespected.

“No disrespect meant at all...apologies if it has hurt sentiments,” Bachchan wrote on twitter on Friday.

Big B retweeted the tweet of Siddharth Basu, who is the show runner of KBC.

“No insult or disrespect whatsoever was intended to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question on KBC 11. This season there have been a number of questions which have all used his name with the full title. Apologies for the inadvertent omission of title in the choice,” Basu said on twitter.

The channel Sony Entertainment by way of a ticker issued an apology on November 7.

The show is currently on air on Sony Entertainment Television.