KBC 11: This is how quiz reality show rejuvenated our love for Amitabh Bachchan

Interesting, how the tagline of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) season 11 has virtually defined Amitabh Bachchan's career. 'Adey raho (broadly translates to 'be persistent) goes the slogan and, come to think of it, its iconic host has literally symbolized the trait through a career of 50 years.

KBC 11 ended this week and, given the recent health scare that the 77-year-old Bollywood icon has had, fans are keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that Big B will overcome all impediments and return on the hot seat next year.

For, even as KBC 11 ended on Friday, speculations took over, mainly triggered off by a cryptic blog entry the veteran actor made a few days ago. "I must retire. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another. it's a message.," he wrote on his blog in the early hours of November 27/28, sparking off a deluge of concern among fans.