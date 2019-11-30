KBC 11 Finale: This Bollywood question for Rs 50 Lakh made Sudha Murthy quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

The Amitabh Bachchan-helmed "Kaun Banega Crorepati" is known for welcoming achievers from all walks of life as contestants. The latest female achiever to be a part of the show was none other than Sudha Murthy. The Infosys Foundation Chairperson graced the hot seat in the finale episode of this seasons KBC.

After winning Rs 25 lakh, Sudha could not answer the question for Rs 50 lakh. The question involved Amitabh’s wife and Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan. The question that made her quit the show was: “Which female actor received the Filmfare Award for best actor for two consecutive years?” The options included Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan. Sudha decided to quit and took a guess later and picked Kajol’s name while the right answer was Jaya.

Disappointed with Sudha’s answer, Amitabh said, “Ghar ja ke mujhe bahut maar padne wali hai. (I am going to get a beating when I reach home).”