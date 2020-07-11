Katy Perry, Taylor Swift 'fight like cousins' after rumours surfaced of them being distantly related

Washington D.C.: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift resolved their differences last year, and now it's rumoured the two singers might actually be related. According to Fox News, during an interview on 'Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp,' TV show host Sian Welby asked Perry about the theory circulating online that she and Swift are ninth cousins.

The 35-year-old pop star said, "Well, we fight like cousins." Roman Kemp said that "someone has literally written, like, a full thing" on MyHeritage.com. Perry responded, "Wow, I'm going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something." The pair famously stopped feuding after Perry appeared in Swift's music video for her song 'You Need to Calm Down.' Perry told Australia's Stellar magazine in February, "It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It's so powerful." Both women used the opportunity to set an example for their young female fans.

"It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too," Perry told Ellen DeGeneres last year during an appearance on her talk show.

She shared, "Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, 'Hey, how are you?' It's like, we have so much in common -- there's probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common -- I was like, 'We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.' Because it's not as easy as it seems sometimes."