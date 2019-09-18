Katrina Kaif’s look-alike Alina Rai is breaking the internet, see pictures

Remember American singer Julia Michaels? Her uncanny similarity to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma stunned the internet. So much that Anushka herself was surprised and they even had a fun banter on Twitter. Next in line to have found her lookalike is Anushka’s Zero co-star Katrina Kaif. Alina Rai, the woman’s whose resemblance to Kat is almost unbelievable, is a Tiktok star.
Alina, although she doesn’t promote herself as Kat’s doppelganger, is probably well-aware of the similarity. A scroll-down through her Instagram feed and you figure out that her pictures are all similar to Kat’s.
Alina can indeed pass off as Kat. Don’t you think so? We are eager to know if she ever steps out and gets mobbed for selfies and autographs!
She has got over 30k followers on Instagram and is quite a popular face on Tiktok as well. Many of her followers in fact also think she is a replica of Katrina. The comments section is proof!