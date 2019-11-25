Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal heading for a romantic getaway on New Year’s Eve?

The latest rumoured couple of B-town Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may have just decided to take things on another level. After making headlines during Diwali, and a casual dinner date in the city, fans have begun speculating if the two are seeing each other.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Katrina and Vicky, may have planned for a romantic getaway this New Year’s Eve. The report further states that the two are serious about their relationship, and are planning to open up more about their affection.
It all started when Vicky appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, and pretended to faint when KJo had told him that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together.
Not just that, Katrina also mentioned that she has never been on a date in the last ten years. Seems like she’s found one in the Uri actor.
On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He is also working on Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic, and will be seen playing the titular character in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. He has also bagged Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, and also revealed his first look for the film.
On the other hand, Katrina will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. It is slated to release on March 27, 2020.
