Katrina Kaif to play female lead in Satte Pe Satta remake?

Katrina Kaif has been shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She has almost finish shooting for the film and even completed a last promotional song shoot on Christmas. The actress is now being considered for Satte Pe Satta remake.

A source says, "Katrina has worked with Farah Khan in the past and has been her friends ,now she has worked with Rohit, who is co producing the remake. Her name was in discussion to play lead in Satte Pe Satta remake before and once again she is being considered for the role. However the final call on the casting will be done a little later once the makers finalize all cast members."

The Ek Tha Tiger actress has not signed any film post Sooryavanshi officially so she has her dates available. Sooryavnshi too is releasing in the first quarter of the year so her rest of the date diary is not packed as of now for the next year.