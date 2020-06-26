Katrina Kaif shares adorable throwback pictures to wish Arjun Kapoor on birthday

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif on Friday shared adorable throwback pictures with Arjun Kapoor, and sent heart-warming wishes on his 35th birthday.

The 'Namastey London' star put out pictures with the birthday boy on her Instagram story as she showered the birthday wishes on Arjun.

The first picture features collage showcasing Arjun from his younger days, when he used to be on the heavier side. It shows the 'Panipat' actor as he stood next to Katrina, while the picture next to it show Arjun from the present days walking along with the 'Bharat' star.

Along with the throwback picture, Katrina sent the birthday wishes to Arjun writing, "Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor. Always there beside me... Only love and Happiness (along with yellow heart emojis and Happy birthday gif).

Arjun has been receiving birthday wishes from friends and family in the industry throughout the day.

Earlier, Anshula Kapoor extended birthday wishes to brother Arjun Kapoor by writing a heart-warming note, which made the netizen's go awestruck.

Anshula shared a rather lengthy note for Arjun on Instagram, where she had all good words of admiration, love, and respect for Arjun. The post clearly indicates the strong bond the duo shares.