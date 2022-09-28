Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Sonal Chauhan and more... THESE Bollywood divas excel in action roles

Female characters in Indian cinema have been constantly evolving and we have seen our favourite female actors nailing some extraordinary roles lately. Here are some fierce action-packed female performers.

Katrina Kaif

The actress was seen in Kabir Khan’s Ek tha Tiger as well as Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress was seen doing some difficult action sequences.

Taapsee Pannu

She left audiences in awe of her action packed role in Naam Shabana and till date it remains one of her finest performances. She killed it every action scene in the film.

Sonal Chauhan

This beauty will be seen in an action avatar opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. She will be seen doing some strenuous sequences that required intense training and preparation.

Rani Mukerji

The stellar actress nailed her role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in both parts of Mardaani. The films have jaw dropping action and chase sequences and we just couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Sonakshi Sinha

Akira brought out a different side of the bubbly actress. The audience for the very first time saw her doing some action scenes and loved her immensely.