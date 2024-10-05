Katrina Kaif Raises Health Concerns After Being Spotted With Mysterious Black Patch On Her Arm (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif sparked health concerns among her fans after she was seen with a mysterious black patch on her right arm. The actress was spotted at Kalina airport on Friday (October 4), heading to a Navratri event in Kochi. While Katrina's appearance in a traditional saree won her praise, it was the patch on her arm that became the center of attention.

As several videos from the event surfaced on social media platforms, fans couldn’t stop talking about Katrina’s grace and beauty in her beautifully embellished orange saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. However, many viewers quickly noticed the black patch, visible on her right arm in the images and videos.

Speculation quickly followed. Some users suggested that the patch could be related to her health, with several fans commenting that it looked like a device used to monitor diabetes. "That’s a diabetes patch," one user speculated, while another asked, "Is Katrina okay? Hope she’s doing fine."

Despite the concerns, Katrina's presence at the Navratri event remained the highlight of the evening, with fans continuing to praise her for her stunning appearance. Her orange saree, adorned with intricate embroidery, perfectly complemented the festive spirit.

As of now, the actress has not reacted to the patch on her arm. Off late, she has also not opened up about anything related to her health.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood and film celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naga Chaitanya among others, attended the Navratri event.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.