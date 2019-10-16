Katrina Kaif introduces her own beauty line, 'Kay Beauty'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has come out with her own beauty line called Kay by Katrina.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a sneak-peek of her beauty line on Instagram and captioned the video: It's finally ready... Arriving October 22, 2019."

Katrina said she dreamt about the beauty line two years ago.

"Two years ago I dreamt of creating a beauty line. So excited to finally share it with you... Can't wait. And it's all on @kaybykatrina #kaybykatrina #kayxnykaa," she added.