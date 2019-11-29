Katrina Kaif happily poses with her 'best boys', and it doesn't include Vicky Kaushal

'Bharat' actress Katrina Kaif has one of the most aesthetic Instagram profiles. Adding to her beautiful account, she recently posted a delightful picture of herself with the 'best boys' Daniel Bauer and Amit Thakur.
Katrina shared a picture on the social media platform where she is seen laughing her heart out with her makeup artist Daniel and hair specialist Amit in a hotel room. Blossoming in a pink lehenga, accessorized with long jhumkas, she is looking the prettiest in this happy pic which she captioned "My best boys"
Recently, the actress has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with the Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal. According to reports, the rumored couple have planned for a romantic getaway this New Year’s Eve. Sources also state that the two are serious about their relationship, and are planning to open up more about their affection.
On the work front, Katrina is now gearing up for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.