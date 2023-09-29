Katrina Kaif Beats PM Modi, Mark Zuckerberg With Most Followers On WhatsApp Channel

Actress Katrina Kaif has surpassed the 15 million followers on WhatsApp and with this, she has beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business magnate Mark Zuckerberg.

While the actress currently has 15,281,067 followers, PM Modi has 7,715,381 followers. On the other hand, Mark, who co-founded Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms, 10,123,562 followers.

Katrina is quite active on her WhatsApp channel and she often shares photos to keep her followers entertained. She also shares updates about her professional life on the channel.

Besides Katrina, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone and Diljit Dosanjh have also joined WhatsApp channel to share updates with their fans. While Akshay has 8.8 million followers, Diljit enjoys a fan following of 5.3 million.

Sunny Leone has 5 million followers on her WhatsApp channel.

Katrina recently completed 20 years in Bollywood. She made her debut with the film Boom which released on September 19, 2003. It also starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Tiger 3, with Salman Khan. She will be seen packing solid punches in the film. Tiger 3 is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest cinematic universe of the country.

The teaser of the film was shared by the makers recently and it has created quite a buzz on social media platforms.

Katrina will also be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Touted to be a genre-defying tale, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is all set to release on December 15, 2023.

The film is reportedly a crime thriller that revolves around an uneventful day that turns Katrina and Vijay’s worlds upside down.

