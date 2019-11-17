Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes' Instagram videos will give you serious fitness goals

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved television actresses in India. Keeping it up to their expectations, the actress is now setting some major fitness goals for the viewers and her social media is the proof.
Since past few months, Erica has shared a lot of pictures and videos from her indoor as well as outdoor training sessions. Motivating fans to exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle, the TV actress is one true inspiration for fitness lovers.
Here are few glimpses from her training program:
Outdoor training
Weight lifting and other functional training
Rope and rock climbing
Mind and body balancing
The actor recently bagged the ‘Female Actor Of The Year’ award at the sixth annual Asian Viewers Television Awards (AVTA), the only event to celebrate the success of Asian television in UK. She is an inspiration and a perfect model for those looking for a healthy lifestyle to switch to.
On work front, Erica is currently starring as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Karan Singh Grover and Parth Samthaan.
