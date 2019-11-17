Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes' Instagram videos will give you serious fitness goals

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved television actresses in India. Keeping it up to their expectations, the actress is now setting some major fitness goals for the viewers and her social media is the proof.

Since past few months, Erica has shared a lot of pictures and videos from her indoor as well as outdoor training sessions. Motivating fans to exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle, the TV actress is one true inspiration for fitness lovers.