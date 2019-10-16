Karwa Chauth 2019: 10 quirky ways to style sarees like Bollywood divas

The primary essence of Karwa Chauth may involve women fasting for their husbands, but the other side is all the prep that goes in place to dress up for the occasion. Women will be putting their best fashion foot forward on this day.

Adorned with heavy sarees, lehengas and jewellery, this is their moment to shine. If you or your friends need any last minute help with ensembles for the big day, share this look book of some quirky saree styles inspired by Bollywood divas.

1. Deepika Padukone