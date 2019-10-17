Kartik, Bhumi, Ananya sizzle on the runway as showstoppers for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

On Tuesday, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh released the character posters of their lead actors. While Bhumi Pednekar showed her simple side as the Patni and Ananya oozed the oomph for the Woh part, someone who surely grabbed all the eyeballs was Kartik Aaryan. The actor’s de-glam avatar and his transformation have just become the talk of the town.
Last night, the reel Pati, Patni aur Woh walked the ramp for an ongoing fashion show, fot the maverick fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer duos are known for their exquisite creations and this time they wanted their showstoppers to be special.
Kartik, Bhumi, and Ananya all three are fashionistas in their own way and Kartik has always topped the list of the best-dressed celebs in men. No wonder, the designer duo collaborated with the cast of PPAW and decided to make their show extra special on the runway.
Pati Patni Aur Woh seems to have garnered a lot of attention from netizens and industry folks alike. The retelling of this classic comic caper is being highly awaited and it releases on December 6, 2019.
With inputs from Bollywood Hungama.
