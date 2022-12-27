Kartik Aaryan to Jr NTR... Five Indian superstars who ruled the box office in 2022

The year 2022 was a mixed bag for Bollywood and Indian cinema. There were movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo, RRR, Kantara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, and Vikram Vedha, among others, that won hearts with their interesting narratives. Among the several hits, it was also the performances that took the movie to great heights. Following are five Indian actors who made headlines with their compelling acting.

Jr NTR

Pic: Instagram/ Jr NTR

The pan-India superstar blew minds across the globe with his phenomenal performance as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Right from his epic intro scene, where he wrestles a tiger with his bare hands, to the jaw-dropping spectacle in the film’s interval fight, Jr NTR had audiences hooting and whistling in the aisles. Known for his unerring commitment towards his craft, the actor dedicated four long years of his life to RRR, winning endless accolades and admiration around the world. Still basking in the glory of RRR, the actor is now gearing up for NTR30 directed by Janatha Garage director, Koratala Siva, and NTR31 directed by KGF director, Prashanth Neel.

Kartik Aaryan

Pic: Instagram/Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan emerged as one of the actors for bringing audiences back to theatres. His quirky, rib-tickling performance in the mega-hit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, was a major highlight of 2022. A talented and self-made star, Kartik is universally adored by fans of all age groups. With projects like Freddy, Shehzada, and Satyaprem Ki Katha on the cards, the actor is sure to weave his magic again in the coming days.

Ranbir Kapoor

Pic: Instagram/Yash Raj Films

In a year where Hindi films struggled to perform at the box office, the actor’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva brought much-needed cheer to fans and stakeholders alike. A sprawling superhero fantasy epic, the film starred Ranbir as Shiva, a young DJ endowed with mystical powers and connected to the world of divine astras. Released in September, the film ended up becoming the highest-grossing Hindi release of 2022. With the second part eagerly awaited, the actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s next in the offing.

Yash

Pic: Instagram/Yash

The Kannada superstar set screens ablaze as the fiery and unstoppable ‘Rocky Bhai’ in K.G.F: Chapter 2. The much-awaited sequel to the KGF saga was an absolute knockout, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. A perfect package of action and witty dialogues, Yash’s Rocky Bhai is a pop culture phenomenon among fans. While he is yet to announce his new film, fans can rest assured it will be something as epic and unprecedented as KGF.

Rishab Shetty

The multi-hyphenate actor, writer and director broke out with this year’s cinematic sensation, Kantara. Combining myth, folklore and tribal issues, the Kannada-language action drama was a smash hit across the North and South territories as well as internationally. As a footloose village boy who embraces his higher destiny, Rishab impressed audiences with his versatility and formidable screen presence. Primed to join the big leagues, Rishab has multiple projects lined up, including Bell Bottom 2 and a Telugu film with Allu Aravind.