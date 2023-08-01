Kartik Aaryan Shares His FIRST Look From Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion: 'Proud To Play A Real Hero'

After the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is busy with the shoot of his next film titled Chandu Champion, based on a true story of a sportsperson. Kartik's first look from the film was officially shared by the makers on Tuesday (August 1).

The first look shows Kartik in a completely new avatar - fully getting into the skin of the character. The actor is seen wearing a blazer and sporting short hair.

His sharp buzz-cut haircut and intense look on his face gives us a glimpse that he has a riveting story to tell and one that will make the nation proud.

Sharing his look from the film, Kartik wrote, "When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling 🇮🇳 Proud to be playing a Real Hero 🙏🏻A Man Who Refuses To Give Up."

Chandu Champion went on floors with its mahurat shot in London in the presence of Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala along with director Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan present at the location with, a special guest of honor Minister of Culture, Media and Sports RT Hon Stuart Andrew.

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on EID June 2024.

