 Kartik Aaryan Goes Barefoot As He Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai On Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 (VIDEO)
Following his yearly tradition, Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with his family to seek blessings.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
The much-awaited and auspicious Ganeshotsav has begun from today, September 7, 2024. As part of his annual tradition, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with his father, Manish Tiwari, and his mother, Mala Tiwari to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

In the viral video, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was seen in casuals. He wore navy blue shirt, which was paired with baggy blue denim jeans. He is shown bowing and touching the feet of the idol with his head. The actor was accompanied by his team, who helped manage the crowd.

Check out the video:

After exiting the venue, Kartik was also seen posing with several fans. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "HE is back… and so am i for his blessings. Modak Party Begins !!! Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Take a look:

Recently, Kartik was spotted at the special screening of his ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday's OTT series premiere Call Me Bae in Mumbai. He also met his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, who was also present at the event with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, which was based on first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The sports drama was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Next, Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The film will also feature Triptii Dimrii, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

The horror-comedy is scheduled for theatrical release during the Diwali 2024 weekend.

He also has Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu.

