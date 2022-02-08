Karishma Tanna to essay the role of journalist Jigna Vora in Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop'?

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Tuesday announced that he is all set to collaborate with Netflix for the upcoming web series 'Scoop'.

The series is inspired by journalist Jigna Vora's biographical book 'Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison'. The series recently started shooting, under the production company Matchbox Shots.

According to a report in ETimes, actress Karishma Tanna, who recently tied the knot, will essay the role of Vora in the series.

Karishma also shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she can be seen holding the script. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Back to Work."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Mehta tweeted, "Fresh off the press and soon to be streaming on Netflix, presenting you, Scoop."

According to Netflix, 'Scoop' is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist.

"Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. The others charged include a notorious sharp shooter, a nefarious bookie and the infamous, Chhota Rajan! The truth is quietly buried as she waits out a trial," the official logline read.

Mehta, known for helming acclaimed projects like 'Scam 1992', 'Shahid' and 'Aligarh', said when he read Vora's book, he was "compelled" to bring the story to life on screen.

