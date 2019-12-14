Kareena Kapoor's Rs 2.1 lakh bag is so tiny even Ant-Man will have trouble fitting in it

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has made it big onscreen, with her impeccable acting skills and scintillating performances. Since Bebo is a fashionista up front, it is only fair that she indulges in some luxury items from time to time.
The Veere Di Wedding star is often spotted carrying over the top expensive handbags which vary from high end brands. Kareena, who is busy with promotions, was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.
For her casual look, Bebo wore a black full sleeves top paired with some bright red pants. She accessorised her look with black wayfarers and a stunning Celine cross body bag in red. While we love her stylish ensemble, her teeny tiny bag’s price tag caught our attention. The bag that can hardly fit Marvel’s Ant-Man, costs around Rs 2.1 lakh.
Meanwhile on work front, Kareena is gearing for her multi-starrer film Good Newwz, which also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore she will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.