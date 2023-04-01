Kareena Kapoor’s cryptic post on 7 years of Ki and Ka hints at sequel

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor | Instagram

It's been seven years since the release of the romantic-comedy film, Ki and Ka, and fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor are feeling nostalgic. The film, which was directed by R. Balki, showcased the concept of a house husband and challenged traditional gender roles.

Now, as the film clocks seven years, Kareena and Arjun took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo

Arjun Kapoor, who played the role of the house husband, shared a picture of him and Kareena on his Instagram handle. The duo looked stunning as they twinned in black outfits. Kareena wore a black sleeveless tee paired with a black bottom and a belt, while Arjun donned a black tee and held Kareena from the back. Along with the picture, Arjun wrote, "Jab KI met KA AGAIN!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a surprise

Kareena, who is known for her witty remarks, replied to the post by hinting at a sequel. She posted the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "What a fun ride..One more soon." This news has got fans excited as they can't wait to see Kareena and Arjun's crackling chemistry on the big screen once again.

Kareena Kapoor's IG Story |

Kareena's Work Front

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a few projects lined up. She will be seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film has already created a buzz among the audience, who are eagerly waiting to see the talented actors together.

Kareena also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

As we wait for the sequel of Ki and Ka, let's take a moment to appreciate the film that introduced us to the concept of a house husband and challenged societal norms. Kareena and Arjun's chemistry in the film won our hearts and we can't wait to see them back on the big screen once again.