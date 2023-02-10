Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and others to voice Hindi Marvel's Wastelanders

Jaideep Ahlawat, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actors and power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, along with other celebs like Sharad Kelkar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vrajesh Hirjee and Masaba Gupta, will turn superheroes for Marvel's Wastelanders podcast.

Marvel's Wastelanders, a new Hindi Audible Original podcast, has also roped in other celebrities like Ashish Vidhyarthi, Mithila Palkar, Sushant Digvikr, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama, and Anangsha Biswas to play characters of the Marvel universe.

Kareena took to her official Instagram account to make the announcement. This series will be launched on June 28, 2023.

Who plays what?

While Saif will play Star Lord, Vrajesh is Rocket Raccoon. Anangsha Biswas plays the Collector who sends the Guardians of the Galaxy out on a mission.

While Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hawkeye and reunites with Ash (Prajakta Kohli) as they set out on a mission to avenge the ones they have lost.

On the other hand, Kareena and Masaba collaborate in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow. The actor plays Helen Black and Masaba plays Lisa Cartwright.

Sharad Kelkar plays Wolverine and Mithila Palkar plays Sofia. The final series of the podcast is Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom which features Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and other celebs | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Opening up about his experience narrating his character, Saif said "Star-Lord, a beloved and roguishly charming hero's story is an against-all-odds story of survival and redemption. It's been a lot of fun to bring this iconic role and story alive through my voice - Star-Lord's journey in Marvel's Wastelanders will be imagined differently by every person who hears it. It's a great creative collaboration with the entire team."

Talking about her excitement about joining the Marvel Audio Universe, Kareena said, "I am incredibly excited to play Marvel's Wastelanders' Black Widow. In this series, the world is in disarray and she has to overcome personal tragedies to find the strength and resilience to fight back and help restore order. As you listen and the story unfolds in your imagination, you'll feel as if you're fighting to save the future of earth with us. To be a part of such a beloved franchise and to bring this iconic character to life in Hindi is an honour and I can't wait for this amazing journey to begin."

The six-season audio epic belongs to the house of Marvel and promises a fun ride from start to finish.

(With inputs from IANS)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)