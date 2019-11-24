Kareena Kapoor has 'baby fever' and 'zimmedari complex' in her 'Good Newwz' medical report

According to the report, it seems like Deepti Batra is suffering from "Baby Fever." She has the conditions of a 'Zimmedari Complex.' The treatment prescribed for this disease is 'Meditation'. However, the treatment comes with comic guideline - "Bina Kisi Disturbance Ke If Possible (Without any disturbance if possible).

This report is accompanied by a refreshing snap of Deepti Batra wherein she is all smiles.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar also shared his introductory poster in the format of a medical report of his character -- Varun Batra.

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay and Kareena are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby.

The film went on floors in November last year. Apart from Akshay and Kareena, the movie also features Kiara Advani and Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit has acted in a number of Hindi films including 'Udta Punjab' and 'Arjun Patiala'.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.