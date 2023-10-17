Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta Share Gritty & Hard-Hitting FIRST Poster Of The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first official look poster of her film, The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film left its indelible mark at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audience.

The first look poster looks gritty and gripping. It features Kareena Kapoor's character caught by two cops. She is essaying the role of a detective and mother, Jass Bhamra.

Meanwhile, the makers also announced that an exciting announcement will be made out soon.

Hansal Mehta also shared the poster on his official Instagram account and wrote, "Grief, hope, resilience and motherhood. High Wycombe and a missing child. Presenting Kareena Kapoor as Detective Jass Bhamra in #TheBuckinghamMurders. And yes, some exciting news soon. Tell @ektarkapoor tell."

The Buckingham Murders received unprecedented love and appreciation from the audience at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023, further elevating our exhilaration for its arrival on the big screens. Hansal Mehta was also present at the film festival.

A couple of days back, Kareena shared a couple of pictures from the shoot of the film and shared her experience of working on the film.

She wrote, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be."

Kareena added, "Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that🤣🤣🤣… but I feel really cool… So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of जस भामरा."

"I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows," Kareena concluded.

The film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The film has been produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

