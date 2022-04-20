Karan Wahi opens up on 'Never Kiss You Best Friend 2', says 'not many shows are made in this zone'

Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias will star in the second season of the immensely popular web show 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' (NKYBF), which also stars Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh.

The romance between Tanie (Anya) and Sumer (Nakuul) terminated in the first season of the show. In the current season, they are forced to reconnect after a two-year separation because they both work for the same production company, where Tanie is a writer and Sumer is the director.

Karan Wahi, who joined the season 2, revealed why one should watch NKYBF S2. He said, "NKYBF S2 is a slice of life, an easy breezy and a sweet show. It's something that you won't see much out there with rom-com flavour. Also, not too many shows are made in this zone. If you all have friendship and love, you should really watch Season 2."

The show also stars Sapna Pabbi, Javed Jaffrey, Niki Walia, and Deepti Bhatnagar. It is directed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions.

The second season of the show will premiere on ZEE5 on April 29.

