Karan Johar to reveal name of his EX on 'KWK 7' finale episode?

After a gripping season of brewing conversations around love, family and marriage, 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' turns the tables in its finale episode.

Four special guests from the influencer universe take over the conversation as the show’s host, Karan Johar, invites social media sensations Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, to the couch. The four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season.

Karan Johar has been quizzing guests on his couch about their love lives and love interests before the camera. With the promise of manifestation, he has even made stars confess on the couch. But, when the tables turn and the finale episode’s guests ask him the same, he finally experiences his own medicine. As Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait and Niharika NM, collectively ask him about who his ex was? Is he famous? Is he someone they know? Karan Johar couldn’t stop himself from saying, “Oh my god. I have never been so stressed on my own show. I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down.”

However, being a pro in the game of questioning, the host managed to wiggle out of the firing without taking a name.