 Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post on 'Competition' After Selling 50% Stakes Of Dharma Productions To Adar Poonawalla
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Shares Cryptic Post on 'Competition' After Selling 50% Stakes Of Dharma Productions To Adar Poonawalla

Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post on 'Competition' After Selling 50% Stakes Of Dharma Productions To Adar Poonawalla

Earlier, Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions took over a 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who recently sold off 50% of his stakes of his production company Dharma Productions, has shared a cryptic message.

On Sunday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note. He wrote, "Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating".

Read Also
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Offers 'No-Negotiation' Deal From 'Asia's Largest Prison' To Buy Stakes In...
article-image

Earlier, Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions took over a 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. The association met with a strong reaction from the Internet users. The strategic move aims to craft compelling content for a global audience. The filmmaker will serve as the Executive Chairman, driving the company's creative vision forward.

Dharma Productions has been struggling of late as majority of its films have underperformed at the box-office. The rising overheads seems to have pushed KJo to sell the 50% of stakes of the company which his father Yash Johar founded.

FPJ Shorts
BSEB Releases Answer Key for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Exam
BSEB Releases Answer Key for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Exam
Punjab Drug Bust: Police Seize 105 Kg Heroin, Dismantle Cross-Border Cartel
Punjab Drug Bust: Police Seize 105 Kg Heroin, Dismantle Cross-Border Cartel
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Both BJP Aspirants In Mira Bhayandar Constituency Await Confirmation, Plan To File Nomination On October 28
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Both BJP Aspirants In Mira Bhayandar Constituency Await Confirmation, Plan To File Nomination On October 28
MPPGCL Recruitment 2024: Registration On mppgcl.mp.gov.in Before November 20
MPPGCL Recruitment 2024: Registration On mppgcl.mp.gov.in Before November 20
Read Also
Divya Khossla Accuses Alia Bhatt Of Jigra's 'Fake' Box Office Collections After Claiming Film Is A...
article-image

Prior to this, Karan engaged in a public spat with actress-director Divya Khossla, a day after the release of 'Jigra' when Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of 'Jigra'. She had shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for 'Jigra'.

She wrote in the picture, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for 'Jigra' show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra".

However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are fabricated at the behest of the production house behind 'Jigra' which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post on 'Competition' After Selling 50% Stakes Of Dharma Productions To...

Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post on 'Competition' After Selling 50% Stakes Of Dharma Productions To...

Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress...

Nayanthara's Little Fan Shouts Her Name During Late Night Shoot On Dear Students Sets, Actress...

Shanaya Kapoor To Make Debut With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Opposite Vikrant Massey After Bedhadak...

Shanaya Kapoor To Make Debut With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Opposite Vikrant Massey After Bedhadak...

Ranveer Singh Takes Break From Daddy Duties, Wears ₹1.69 Lakh Shirt For Night Out With Aditya Roy...

Ranveer Singh Takes Break From Daddy Duties, Wears ₹1.69 Lakh Shirt For Night Out With Aditya Roy...

Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A...

Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A...