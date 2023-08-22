Karan Johar Has THIS To Say About Arch-Rival Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut's infamous feud is not hidden from the world now, and the latter does not leave a single opportunity to attack the former and call him out. While KJo is rarely seen speaking about Kangana anymore, the actress makes sure to take potshots at him every now and then.

KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres in July and while the film received excellent reviews from the audience and critics alike, Kangana was seen giving it a thumbs down and she even claimed that the box office figures and reviews were fake.

And when KJo was met with a question at a recent event, he did not miss the chance to speak about Kangana's upcoming project, Emergency.

Karan Johar talks about Kangana's Emergency

During a recent interaction, KJo went on record to say that he was "excited" to watch Emergency.

Despite their ugly track record and differences, the filmmaker said that he was really looking forward to watching the movie.

During the event, Karan was asked if he would ever make a film about a political event, and it was then that he said, "The Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it."

Kangana is yet to react to Karan's comment.

During the same event, KJo also spoke about the blockbuster success of Gadar 2 and a

About Emergency

Meanwhile, Emergency is Kangana's passion project and along with playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it, she has also turned director for the film.

Besides Kangana, the film also stars late actor Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in key roles.

Emergency is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 24, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)