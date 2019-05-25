Karan Johar Birthday Special: 5 times the filmmaker was all shades of dramatic

Karan Johar turns 47 today. The Dharma head honcho has made his production banner larger than life in recent years. Be it on a professional or personal front, KJo always manages to be in the headlines for all the extra drama that sashays alongside him. Here are some major incidents since his previous birthday that prove he can steal anyone’s limelight.

#ShameOnKaranJohar

This twitter controversy of Karan Johar just witnessed the biggest trending story in March 2019. KJo liked the tweet which was criticising the Shah Rukh Khan and Karan himself over Akshay Kumar. Twitterati went crazy when this happened and this story was trending in no time. After Shah Rukh Khan’s backing on Karan Johar, this controversy was shut down for the right reasons.

Koffee with Karan – Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul

When popular cricket duo Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul went on a Karan’s show, he asked them about their virginity and personal life, to which Pandya said, “When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, ‘Main karke aya hai aaj (I had sex today)’. At a party my parents asked me ‘acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai [who is your interest here?] so I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women)’ and they were like ‘waah proud of you beta’,”. This answer landed Karan, Hardik and apparently Rahul in the worst situation. After holding a long silence KJo broke his silence and apologised to everyone on his twitter handle.

Wax statue at Madame Tussauds

After all those heavy controversies finally Karan received a happy moment when Madam Tussauds decided to have a statue of Karan Johar in their Singapore museum. He shared his happiness and unveiled his statue at Madame Tussauds with his mom Hiroo Johar.

Karan’s Toodles

KJo was on reality TV show ‘India’s Got Talent’ judging panel when he invented Toodles series on his Instagram account. He used the medium to have some light hearted moments behind the scenes with his co-judges Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher.

View this post on Instagram #IGTmornings! #toodles @kirronkhermp @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 29, 2018 at 12:33am PDT

The Kapil Sharma Show- Underwear colours

Karan Johar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his bestie Kajol. The actress was surprised when the show’s casual conversation turned to Karan and Kapil discussing underwear that left her embarrassed. Karan went on to say that there is no laundry system in place for outdoor shoots he does carry a full suitcase filled with underwear equivalent to the days required for the shoot. Throughout the conversation, Kajol had her eyes shut trying to avoid them.

Karan Johar has had a real tough time as his two big budget movies that tanked at the box office first ‘Kalank’ and then ‘Student of The Year 2’.