Karan-Drisha Sangeet: Dharmendra Grooves To YPD, Bobby's Rare Dance Performance With Wife - Watch Videos

Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol, is all set to get married to longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18, and the entire Deol family is busy with the pre-wedding functions of the soon-to-be married couple. On Friday night, the family hosted the sangeet ceremony of Karan and Drisha, and it was surely a star-studded affair.

A slew of celebs, right from Dharmendra to Ranveer Singh, were seen gracing the sangeet ceremony. Not just that, but Dharmendra was also seen shaking a leg to one of his songs for his grandson and his would-be wife.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and others were also seen arriving at the ceremony and putting their best foot forward for Karan and Drisha.

Dharmendra dances to Yamla Pagla Deewana

A video of the veteran star dancing to his iconic song, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', has gone viral on the internet.

Dharmendra looked dapper as he suited up for his grandson's sangeet ceremony. In the video, he can be seen sharing the stage with Karan and grooving to his chartbuster song as the guests cheered and clapped for him.

Have a look:

Bobby Deol's rare dance performance with wife Tanya

Bobby Deol was also seen enjoying to his fullest at his dearest nephew's sangeet ceremony.

He arrived looking handsome in an off-white sherwani, and next to him was seen Tanya Deol, his wife, looking gorgeous in a heavy lehenga. Their son Aryaman Deol also accompanied them for his cousin's sangeet.

Bobby and Tanya were also seen dedicating a romantic dance to the soon-to-be-married couple as they performed to the song, 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai'.

Karan and Drisha's wedding

Karan and Drisha posed for the paparazzi hand-in-hand at their sangeet ceremony on Friday evening. Drisha donned an ornate black lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and Karan arrived in a heavily embroidered sherwani.

Karan and Drisha have been dating for quite a while now and the two are finally set to tie the knot on June 18, Sunday, in the presence of their friends and family members. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception bash, which will see the who's who of Bollywood showering their love on the newlyweds.