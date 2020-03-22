Kanika Corona Trail: 'Baby Doll' singer stayed in same hotel as South Africa's cricket team

'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, reportedly stayed in the same five-star hotel as the South African cricket team in Lucknow.

The Proteas were in India for a three-match ODI series. However, the first game was washed out due to rain, while the second and third match, which was scheduled to play without crowds, was later cancelled amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 13,599 lives and has affected 316,664 globally.

"There are reports that she dined in the hotel's buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby," an official was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match, which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel's annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her," the official said.

On Friday when the news of Kapoor being positive of coronavirus broke, BJP MP Dushyant Singh went into self-isolation after he attended a programme along with his mother and others in Lucknow with the singer. Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje also attended the programme. However, both were tested negative.

Reportedly, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where Kanika Kapoor is being treated, asked her to 'not throw tantrums of a star' and cooperate with the hospital as a patient. "Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us," Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow said.

(With input from Agencies)