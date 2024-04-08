Video: Kangana Ranaut Zooms Around Mumbai In Swanky New ₹3.50 Crore Mercedes Car Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Actress, and now politician, Kangana Ranaut, was spotted making a rare appearance in Mumbai on Sunday night as she drove around in her brand new car and grabbed eyeballs. Kangana is all set to contest for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Mandi seat, which also happens to be her hometown.

On Sunday, the paps were in for a surprise as they spotted Kangana exiting a posh salon in the city and that is when they also got their ayes on her new car. Kangana was seen sitting in the backseat of a swanky new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, and as per multiple online portals dealing in automobiles, the car is priced at a whopping Rs 3.50 crore, including the taxes and registration charges.

Kangana's car has been purchased under the name of her production house, Manikarnika Productions.

In the video which is now going viral, Kangana's silhouette can be seen in the backseat, and the paps could not get a clear glimpse of her, thanks to the tinted windows.

The car was being driven by her driver and she also had a guard along with her.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been busy campaigning for BJP and seeking votes for herself and the party as she is all set to contest elections for the first time. The actress, who has always been a vocal supporter of the BJP, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other decision makers of the party for giving her the ticket from her hometown Mandi.

Voting in Mandi has been scheduled to be held on June 1.

On the film front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her film Emergency, in which she will be seen playing the role of India's first Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The actress had stated that she had mortgaged her entire house to bankroll the film.