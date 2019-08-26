Kangana Ranaut to Shabana Azmi, all Showstoppers from Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

The enormous fashion event of the India ‘Lakme Fashion Week 2019’ just ended yesterday night in the presence of entire B town biggies and Fashion expertise. This winter/festive collection has left prints on many stages as fashionistas and celebrities showed up at the event and lighten up the essential event of the year.

This Year many Bollywood celebrities walked the ramp for ace designers. Right from Shabana Azmi to Kareena Kapoor Khan many actors sizzled on the runway. Let’s take a look at all the showstoppers from the 5 day event.