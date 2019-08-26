Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut to Shabana Azmi, all Showstoppers from Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

By FPJ Web Desk

See pictures of B town celebs who walked the ramp on ‘Lakme Fashion Week 2019’.

The enormous fashion event of the India ‘Lakme Fashion Week 2019’ just ended yesterday night in the presence of entire B town biggies and Fashion expertise. This winter/festive collection has left prints on many stages as fashionistas and celebrities showed up at the event and lighten up the essential event of the year.

This Year many Bollywood celebrities walked the ramp for ace designers. Right from Shabana Azmi to Kareena Kapoor Khan many actors sizzled on the runway. Let’s take a look at all the showstoppers from the 5 day event.

Kareena Kapoor wrapped in an all-black off-shoulder ensemble with layers of silk and net, the actor walked the ramp for closing designers Gauri & Nainika.
Genelia D'Souza graced the ramp as the showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal with Lisa Haydon for his luxury pret collection called 'Flux'.
Kangana Ranaut set the ramp on fire as she turned the showstopper for the ace designer Disha Patil.
Bollywood actress Pooja Hedge turned showstopper for Designer Jayanti Reddy.
Photos by AFP/PTI

